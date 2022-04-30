Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes joke at expense of former Broncos HC Vic Fangio

The Baltimore Ravens have had a phenomenal first two days of the 2022 NFL draft. They’ve added star prospects on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, using the best player available strategy while also filling a few of their needs.

On Day 3, Baltimore is slated to have six fourth-round selections. They can use that capital to add to their needs, and when general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the excitement level for having those picks, he mentioned that someone told him it would be an all-time record. Head coach John Harbaugh then chimed in, cracking a joke at the expense of former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Asked about having 6 picks in Round 4, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says it could be an NFL record. John Harbaugh: “Like, never been done before?” EDC: “Never been done before. What do you think about that?” Harbaugh: “I wonder what Coach [Vic] Fangio thinks about that.” ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/8aTXiMneqH — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022