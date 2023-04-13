Ravens HC John Harbaugh likes the idea of drafting Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., mentions great reason

The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is steeped in tradition. The teams have competed in the regular season and playoffs since the Ravens moved to Baltimore in the late 90s, and with Joey Porter Jr., son of a Steel City legend Joey Porter Sr. set to become available in the upcoming draft, John Harbaugh told reporters last week that he likes the idea of converting the Steelers great to a Ravens fan.

“No doubt,” Harbaugh explained when asked about the possibility of adding a rival’s son to the Ravens’ defense. “Seeing Joey Porter Sr. a Ravens fan? I think that would be great for all of us.”

“Would he be, though?” Director of player personnel Joe Hortiz interjected.

“Of course, he would; family first, man. I’m going to give him a call and I’m going to find out,” Harbaugh quipped. “I know for me, it’s family first. Joey Porter Jr. is a heck of a player, and it’s not just him. There are a lot of good corners, like [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] said, guys that we’d be excited about, but this dude knows how to play. I love the way he plays, his style. He’s the Joey Porter Sr. version in DB form. He has a great mentality, so we’ll see what happens.”

This back and fourth between Harbaugh and Hortiz may not prove to be consequential when Baltimore comes on the clock later in April, though the prospect of adding such an accomplished collegiate player is sure to be enticing.

If Porter Jr. is still around when the Ravens make their first pick, fans shouldn’t be surprised if they look to bolster their secondary, and convert his father from the dark side in the process.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire