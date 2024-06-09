Ravens HC John Harbaugh was just one win away from SBLVIII

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was just one win away from coaching in SBLVIII, and a chance at his 2nd Super Bowl victory in 2024.

With NFL Training Camp under sixty days away, Harbaugh is prepared to coach in his 17th season with the Ravens.





Harbaugh continues to set the tone for the Ravens by leading a team-first mentality in the media. When talking with Rich Eisen this spring, Harbaugh spoke highly about rookie defensive back Nate Wiggins from Clemson as well as NCAA transfer rules and other vitals.

Harbaugh needs to address changes at the offensive lineman position and coach alongside newly promoted defensive coordinator Zach Orr to relive last year’s historic output.

Obviously, a lack of camaraderie may have cost the Ravens last season when offensive coordinator Todd Monken decided to run a pass-heavy attack in the AFC Championship. Harbaugh and Monken are going into their 2nd season together and with new running back Derrick Henry acquired, things may flow more congruently for the team offense.

“We want to see guys working together.” Harbs on what he’s looking at during OTAs: pic.twitter.com/L4772sX1LG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 22, 2024

Harbaugh’s quest for another Super Bowl title has taken time but Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta and team administration still believe he is the guy. With just a 12-10 playoff career record, Harbaugh can only hope to change the narrative this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire