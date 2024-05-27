Ravens HC John Harbaugh ‘impressed’ with mindset of free agent safety Jamal Adams

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most impressive safety duos in the NFL with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Both have unique skill sets, with Hamilton being the ultimate defensive chess piece and Williams having ball-hawk capabilities.

Despite how good Hamilton and Williams are, Baltimore also needs depth behind them. The Ravens brought in veteran safety Jamal Adams for a visit on Tuesday, and head coach John Harbaugh sang his praises when asked about the Pro Bowler at OTAs.

“He and I, at the Pro Bowl like four years ago when we were there, we rode the bus back and forth every day for whatever reason, we got to be kind of pals. We had a fun time and kind of carried that relationship forward. Then, we came back, and we met. He met with a lot of people, but he met in my office, and we had another great conversation. [I was] very impressed, very impressed with his mindset, and we’ll see what happens.”

Adam’s had an extremely strong start to his NFL career with the New York Jets but has slowed down since being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He could be a solid addition to Baltimore’s defense, but he would need to buy in and play a specific role to do so.

