Ravens HC John Harbaugh gushes over OLB Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney right before the 2023 season began in hopes of him contributing both as a run defender and as a pass rusher. Baltimore has gotten that and then some, as he’s been one of the most disruptive players on the field for the team so far through three weeks.

When talking about Clowney, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had nothing but praise for the veteran. He mentioned how he and the organization has always thought the world of Clowney, and sharing that it’s really tough for opposing offenses to scheme around him.

“Jadeveon Clowney has played great. It’s a great point and question. He’s done a great job. We’ve always thought the world of him as a player, playing against him, and when you have to scheme against him – the point that you are all making – it’s really tough. When you face guys like that, and then you have a chance for them to play for you, you’re excited about that. He’s played really well. He’s fits what we’re doing well and plays hard. I’m glad he’s here.”

