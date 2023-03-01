Ravens HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta to speak with media on Wednesday at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking for multiple playmakers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Each prospect who attends the combine will have the chance to impress teams both on and off of the field, and Baltimore will be doing their homework on a multitude of prospects over the course of the week.

During the course of the combine, coaches and general mangers speak with the media to give an update on the state of their teams. For the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will talk on Wednesday, with DeCosta slated to speak at 1pm EST with Harbaugh to follow at 2pm EST.

The NFL scouting combine's media schedule is out. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta (1 p.m.) and coach John Harbaugh (2 p.m.) will both be available next Wednesday in Indianapolis. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 22, 2023

DeCosta at 1. And Harbaugh at 2. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 1, 2023

