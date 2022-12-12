Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on team’s quarterback situation heading into Week 15

In the second half of the Baltimore Ravens’ 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game with a concussion. He was tackled hard after scrambling to get a first down, and didn’t return to the contest.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown replaced Huntley and helped defeat the Steelers to secure the win. On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Huntley, and said that he was in concussion protocol, and he couldn’t reveal much else on any of his quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson.

Coach Harbaugh says Tyler Huntley is in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/k2nwZ0aP8T — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2022

The Ravens are on a short week traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 15. Baltimore has a few days to figure out their quarterback situation, but while it’s unclear as of this moment who will get the start in the key divisional matchup, Harbaugh also hinted that there could be three quarterbacks active in the contest.

Coach Harbaugh on the possibility of having three QBs active Saturday: pic.twitter.com/EXHZXuVb4I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire