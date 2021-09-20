Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives fiery postgame speech following win over Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for the first time with quarterback Lamar Jackson under center. The matchup was hyped around two former league-MVP quarterbacks in Jackson as well as Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. However, this fight for AFC supremacy proved to be more than just about the quarterbacks. The defenses combined for a total of four turnovers, with one of those being an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The biggest play of the night came from Baltimore outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. The Chiefs were in Ravens territory with under two minutes to go. Looking to just run the clock out, the Chiefs turned to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Oweh intervened and notched his first career fumble, giving the Ravens a chance to earn their first win of the season.

Once the clocks hit all zeros, the Ravens walked off the field with a 36-35 victory. A first-down run on 4th-and-1 by Jackson notched his first career win over Kansas City. Following the slugfest between the two teams, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh let his team know how proud he was.

"GO FOR IT! That's what you did tonight!" pic.twitter.com/2WBqqhqTyL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

The victory over Kansas City will certainly go down as one of Harbaugh’s favorites, and will be remembered as a huge win in Baltimore franchise history. It could also be a turning point in the Ravens’ 2021 season, as some were beginning to think it was a lost year due to the injuries the team has dealt with over the past month. However, Baltimore is an extremely resilient football team, as was evidenced by their gutsy win over the Chiefs in Week 2.