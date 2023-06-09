Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury update on WR Zay Flowers
The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The rookie is sure to have a big role in Baltimore’s new offense run by Todd Monken, and should be a great piece for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the football to.
Flowers has been getting work in at the Ravens’ workouts during the offseason so far, but is dealing with a minor tweak. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Flowers’ ailment, saying that he has a soft tissue issue and should be back next week at the latest.
“Yes, he [Zay Flowers] had kind of a tweak, soft-tissue thing. He should be back next week, at the latest.”