Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on OLB Odafe Oweh

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens went through a 2021 season filled with numerous injuries, finishing the year at 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They saw many stars miss significant time on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins as well as Gus Edwards to name a few.

Another player who dealt with injuries was outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. The rookie missed time towards the very end of the season with what was classified as a foot injury, but has apparently been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. When asked about the outside linebacker, Harbaugh said that he’s doing great and should be back for training camp.

Oweh impressed during his rookie season, totaling 33 tackles and finishing with the second-most sacks on the team with five. He showed tremendous growth over the course of the year, and is in line for a true breakout in 2022.

