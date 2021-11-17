Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives brief injury update on G Ben Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens have seen countless contributors be forced out of action with injury at multiple different positions during the 2021 season so far. A few areas have been hit harder than others, including on the offensive line. The team has lost players such as Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari and others for different amounts of time that spans anywhere weeks to months to losing them for the whole year.

When talking to the media on Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Cleveland, saying that the rookie is going to be an option coming up, which would be a boost to the Ravens’ offense as a whole.

“Yes, he’s going to be an option coming up. I don’t know if he’ll make it this week or not, but he’d have a chance.”

Cleveland has been on injured reserve ever since suffering a knee injury in Baltimore’s 31-25 overtime win in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts on “Monday Night Football”. He was carted off of the field, and many held their breath as they awaited any sort of diagnosis. However, Cleveland posted on Twitter about his injury the day after the game, saying he received positive news.

To every one who tweeted, texted, called or prayed for me last night, thank you. It means the world to know that #theflock stands behind their players the way they do! Positive news from the doctors today so we’ll be back soon and better than ever! #GoRavens — Big Country (@BenCleveland74) October 12, 2021

Cleveland was recently designated to return from injured reserve by the team, officially starting his 21-day practice window.

We have activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve to the active roster. We have also designated G Ben Cleveland (knee) for return to practice and placed S DeShon Elliott on IR. We have signed S Jordan Richards to the practice squad.https://t.co/A7z4Si2BSl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2021

Whenever Cleveland is able to return, he could enter back into a rotation with fellow guard Ben Powers, who has been inconsistent as of late. With how thin the Ravens are on their offensive line, any player returning will help, especially one as skilled as Cleveland. While Harbaugh didn’t say whether the rookie would be ready for Week 11 against the Chicago Bears or not, it seems like a return is on the horizon for the 2021 third-round pick.