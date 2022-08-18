Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on OT Daniel Faalele, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Baltimore Ravens were able to come away with an impressive 11-player rookie class at the end of the 2022 NFL draft, adding talent on all three sides of the ball. Baltimore picked up some of the best talent available in the draft when they were on the clock, as well as players who can fill specific roles and help both this season and in the future.

The Ravens have been getting a good look at their rookies over the course of 2022 training camp as well as the first game of the preseason, but multiple have missed time due to injuries, including first-round center Tyler Linderbaum. Two more first-year players on that list are offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, and head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on both after training camp practice on Wednesday.

Coach Harbaugh on Daniel Faalele and Jalyn Armour-Davis: pic.twitter.com/BMAeRUbk5N — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2022

Harbaugh said Armour-Davis took a shot to his head and is getting checked out. He said that Daniel Faalele had some swelling. Didn’t sound like anything serious. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 17, 2022

Both Faalele and Armour-Davis are expected to be key depth pieces at positions that Baltimore suffered numerous injuries at in 2021. The team has high hopes for both, and hopefully they’re able to recover soon and get back on the field at full strength.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire