Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on multiple players following Week 8 win vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure an important 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The victory moves them to 5-3 on the season, while Tampa Bay falls to 2-5.

Baltimore didn’t perform well in the first quarter, but slowly got back on track throughout the remainder of the game despite seeing some key players go down with injuries, forcing them out of action. When asked to provide injury updates on running back Gus Edwards, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh indicated that he doesn’t believe any of the three suffered major injuries.

“They are not serious. Rashod [Bateman] was a tweak of what he had before, and Mark [Andrews] is not a serious, long-term injury.” “Gus [Edwards] with a hamstring; it doesn’t look too bad, but we’ll know more tomorrow.”

