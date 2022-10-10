Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives devastating injury update on S Marcus Williams

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pick up a gutsy 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t play particularly well in the contest, but it was Jackson’s Ravens that came out on top with a victory when the clock ran out.

Baltimore’s secondary did a great job of rendering Burrow ineffective for the majority of the contest. However, after the game Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a devastating injury update on one of the key members of the group in safety Marcus Williams. Harbaugh revealed that Williams has a dislocated wrist, meaning he’ll miss significant time.

"That's going to be a significant amount of time." Coach Harbaugh on Marcus Williams: pic.twitter.com/qyaukxHfoO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

It’s unclear how much time Williams will miss with his ailment. However, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the fifth-year pro be placed on injured reserve while he heals, with players such as Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone filling in during his absence.

In five games, Williams has totaled 33 tackles and three interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire