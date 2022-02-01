Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on DL Derek Wolfe

The Baltimore Ravens suffered through many injuries during the 2021 season. They had players miss weeks, months or the entirety of the season, and they caught up with the team later in the year as they went through a six-game losing streak.

Baltimore head coach had his end of season press conference on Monday, and was asked about if there were any players who had surgery, and Harbaugh talked about how defensive lineman Derek Wolfe had hip surgery and detailed what it was for.

“…So, ‘Wolfy’ [Derek Wolfe] had a hip labrum surgery. He got his labrum repaired in his hip. So, we’ll see how that goes. That’s another one that’s recoverable from.”

Wolfe missed the entirety of the 2021 season, but was one of the Ravens’ best run stuffers in 2020 and played a big role in how successful the defense was, especially in the second half of the year. His loss was a big one, and hopefully he’ll be able to return at full strength for a team that is facing other questions on their defensive line at the moment.