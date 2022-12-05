Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives key injury update on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens put together a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. It was an ugly game that was marred by injuries, especially to one star player on Baltimore’s offense in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson left the contest in the first quarter with a knee injury, and was originally deemed as questionable to return. However, he was downgraded to out later in the game, and when asked about his quarterback’s injury, head coach John Harbaugh

“Lamar [Jackson] has a knee, but it’s not a season-ending-type of knee. We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be; we’ll see. Hopefully, I’ll have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday it will be more definitive, but’s it’s going to be a number [of] days to weeks. We’ll see; we’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, it’ll be some time after that shortly.”

