Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives another injury update on CB Anthony Averett

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their secondary become very thin after injuries and COVID-19 cases have ravaged the team’s locker room. They have had to bring in countless new additions at cornerback in particular, as player after player continues to go down.

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Anthony Averett left the matchup early after taking a hit to the ribs from Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. Averett would have to be carted off the field and was ruled out shortly after.

On Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Averett “suffered a fractured rib on Sunday,” leaving his availability for Week 17 in jeopardy.

#Ravens CB Anthony Averett, one of their few available and capable starters, suffered a fractured rib on Sunday, source said. It figures to be a challenge for him to play this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh later provided an injury update on Averett during his weekly Monday press conference.

“He has some rib issues,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll be just a matter of whether he can move around and play with it. We’ll probably see later in the week – see how he’s feeling and how he’s moving.”

Coach Harbaugh on CB Anthony Averett: pic.twitter.com/0Lbj1TK2A2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2021

The final two weeks for the Ravens are crucial for the team in notching a spot in the playoffs. Having Averett in the secondary certainly helps the team’s ability to win games.