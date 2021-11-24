Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens left Soldier Field in Chicago with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 despite not having their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Jackson missed the game with an illness.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media. While taking questions he gave an update on the status of Jackson following practice, saying that the quarterback was feeling “much better” despite having very bad symptoms just a few days ago.

"He was feeling much better today from what I was told." Coach Harbaugh on QB Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/32aAtKR6Rp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2021

While it’s hard to gauge where Jackson currently is physically, it’s a good sign that the former league-MVP is getting good reviews from the people that have seen him.

The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12 in an important AFC North showdown. More should be known about Jackson’s availability for Sunday as the week progresses, but it would be big to get their star back for the game.