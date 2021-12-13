Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury update on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the 2021 season, losing 24-22. However, the game isn’t all they lost, as quarterback Lamar Jackson left the contest early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave an update on the severity of Jackson’s injury.

Jackson started the game going 4-for-4 for 17 yards and was injured trying to avoid a sack as he was tackled around both ankles. If Jackson is out for a couple of weeks, the Ravens will start Tyler Huntley in his place. Huntley filled in well for Jackson after he took over for the rest of the Cleveland game.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. We'll look at it more tomorrow and see where we're at." pic.twitter.com/iM3f86k8Qe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

The team will certainly be cautious when it comes to bringing Jackson back from his ailment, as he is the most important player on the team. Although Huntley was able to step in an almost lead Baltimore to a victory, if he didn’t lose two fumbles in key situations, the Ravens might’ve been able to pull off the victory.