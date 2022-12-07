Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive news on injury to ILB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens narrowly beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday in Week 13 of the 2022 season. In the win, inside linebacker Patrick Queen left the game in the fourth quarter in a cart and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a thigh injury after taking a hard hit while trying to make a tackle.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke after the contest, and was asked about Queen’s condition after leaving the stadium with a visible limp. Harbaugh relayed that Queen suffered a thigh bruise, which the head coach classified as “really good news”.

"That's really good news." Coach Harbaugh says it's a thigh bruise for Patrick Queen. pic.twitter.com/ZgJV6K2atJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2022

“Patrick [Queen] had a bruise, a thigh bruise. So, that’s really good news. We came out of that one really happy about that. I was out there [when Patrick Queen got injured], and he was saying, ‘Don’t bring that cart out.’ He was hurting though; those bruises can really hurt. Some of us will bang something on a table and we can’t take it. That play was like a car wreck right there; there were four guys that came together there [and] smashed into each other I think it was. He’s going to be OK.”

Queen appears to be in the clear, and there should be a clearer picture painted once practice reports begin rolling in for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been playing well over the last few months, and will look to continue that stretch when he’s back on the field.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire