Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on DL Aaron Crawford, CB Kevon Seymour

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up another perfect preseason on Saturday night, defeating the Washington Commanders by the final score of 17-15. The victory marked their 23rd exhibition win in a row, adding onto their NFL record that they picked up last year.

While the win was impressive, Baltimore didn’t get out of the game fully unscathed. Both defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and cornerback Kevon Seymour left the game early, and after the contest head coach John Harbaugh provided an injury update on both players.

Coach Harbaugh with some injury updates: pic.twitter.com/VPGrfDJEF9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2022

