Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update, shares thoughts on OT Ja’Wuan James

The Baltimore Ravens have added a few new faces at offensive tackle over the last few months. They signed free agent Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal while also drafting Daniel Faalele out of the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

One of the other players at the position can classify as a new face, but was brought in during the 2021 offseason in Ja’Wuan James. The veteran suffered a torn achilles away from the Denver Broncos’ facility last year, prompting the team to cut him while voiding all guarantees. Baltimore scooped him up on a two-year contract, and he missed all of the 2021 season while recovering.

On Monday, James missed training camp practice after leaving the open stadium practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on James, saying that he has a “nagging” thing that they want to give him rest for.

“Yes, he has a little nagging thing going on, so I just kind of decided – we decided together to give it a little rest.”

Harbaugh also shared his thoughts on the tackle, saying that he’s moving really well and playing on the left side.

“He’s moving really well. He’s moving well. He’s playing on the left side. He hasn’t been a left tackle; he’s been a right tackle his whole career. So, he probably would rather be on the right side, but sometimes necessity is the mother of invention. He’s getting an opportunity on the left side right now. So, pads come out, see how that thing feels, see how it holds up … That will be the key.”

