Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on OLB Jaylon Ferguson

The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of players be unavailable for games this year for a multitude of different reasons. The majority of their absences have been injury related but a few have come as a result of the Coronavirus, as a few players had to be placed on the the Reserve/COVID-19 list just a few weeks ago.

One of the players who has been impacted by COVID is outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. It was reported that he had actually tested positive for the virus, and as a result he and three of his teammates were unavailable for Baltimore’s Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. While his teammates returned for Week 4, Ferguson did not, and he still has yet to be activated from the Reserve/COVID list.

When speaking to the media on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Ferguson, saying that the third-year player is still experiencing symptoms.

Ferguson provides the Baltimore defense with valuable depth. He looked extremely strong in the preseason, and was hoping to build off of that momentum, but hasn’t had a lot of opportunity to with his absence. Hopefully he’s able to make a full recovery soon.