Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives brief injury updates on S Geno Stone, OLB David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through about one week of 2023 training camp, with the pads officially coming on during Monday’s session. The team is working toward their lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl championship, with training camp being the start of their journey.

Injuries are always a part of training camp, but for the most part Baltimore has come out of the first few days relatively unscathed. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about two players who suffered injuries in safety Geno Stone and ouside linebacker David Ojabo, but relayed that each ailment appears minor. For Stone, he classified his injury as an ankle and said that it’s not going to be long-term.

“Yes, it’s an ankle. It’s not going to be a long-term ankle [injury]. It will be – I don’t know – maybe a week. I don’t know. We’ll see. [It’s] somewhere in that range. Don’t hold me to it though, but it’s not a long-term deal.”

For Ojabo, Harbaugh was extremely brief, saying that he’s alright after the outside linebacker briefly left Tuesday’s practice.

“Yes, [David Ojabo] came back out. Yes, he’s OK. Yes.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire