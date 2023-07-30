Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on Zay Flowers following practice absences

The Baltimore Ravens seem to have made a good decision in drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They have seen him take practices by storm, impressing left and right while putting his impressive skillset on display.

Despite impressing, Flowers has missed the team’s past two practices with what is being described as an illness. When asked for an update on Flowers, head coach John Harbaugh gave a positive one on the rookie, saying he could be back by Monday.

John Harbaugh says Ravens WR Zay Flowers (illness) should be back Monday. pic.twitter.com/g6MkqaxNmv — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 29, 2023

