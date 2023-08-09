Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives another update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to see running back J.K. Dobbins take the field for 2023 training camp as he continues to miss time due to unknown reasons. There has been plenty of speculation that his absence has to do with his contract, with the state of the running back position throughout the NFL being a key talking point over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media and was once again asked about the status of Dobbins and when he might return to the field. Harbaugh went into detail on how the rest of the running back room has been performing, but also said that the ball is in the court of Dobbins.

“Well, I feel very good about the running back room as far as how they’re practicing. I think every single guy is doing a really great job and stepping up. I mean you can go right through every single guy, and they’re all doing excellent out there. I love the way they’re playing, so that’s been exciting. Of course, J.K. [Dobbins] … The ball is in J.K.’s court. We have talked. We talked again yesterday. We had great conversation. I do expect him back very soon, but I don’t have anything to say about it. It’s up to J.K., so hopefully that will happen soon.”

