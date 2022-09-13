Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives devastating injury update on CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens left the Meadowlands with a 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. They were able to overcome a slow start and dominate in the second half of the game, but didn’t escape the contest completely unscathed.

Baltimore saw offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James leave the game in the second quarter, having to get carted off of the field. Cornerback Kyle Fuller then was lost for the remainder of the contest late in the fourth quarter after going down and grabbing his knee. It was revealed after the win that James tore his achilles, but there was nothing definitive on Fuller. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that the veteran tore his ACL when asked about the injury to James.

“Yes, I think that’s something that’s in conversation right now. We’ll just kind of see where we’re at with all the moving parts there. There’s a lot of moving parts that go with that. Where we’re at with our team, what’s out there, those kinds of things. So, we’ll continue to talk about those things. To add to that, with Kyle Fuller, he will be out for the year. The MRI came back and showed us that it was a torn ACL.”

It’s a tough blow for Fuller, who had something to prove after coming in on a one-year deal to help in the secondary. The Ravens could look to add another veteran option at the position, with players still available including Joe Haden, Jimmy Smith and others.

