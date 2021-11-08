Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives grim injury update on S DeShon Elliott

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out a gutsy 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings in overtime during Week 9 of the 2021 season. It was a tale of two halves (and overtime) for Baltimore, as they played very poorly for the most part in the first half but turned it around in the second half, overcoming a 14-point deficit.

Despite the win, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh delivered some bad news after the contest, as he revealed that starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered both a torn pec and a torn bicep during the game, saying that the fourth-year player is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

This marks Elliott’s third season-ending injury in his first four NFL seasons, which is just brutal for a player who has really come into his own after taking over the starting free safety job from former Baltimore safety Earl Thomas III. Elliott played in all 16 games last season, but will now face another long road of recovery.

In his absence, rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens will most likely be asked to step up, as well as potentially young safeties Geno Stone and Ar’Darius Washington. The team could also look to bring in a veteran option.

If Elliott’s season is indeed over, he finishes 2021 with 17 total tackles, one sack and one interception.