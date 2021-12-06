Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives grim injury updates on CB Marlon Humphrey, OL Patrick Mekari

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through a massive amount of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. It feels like every week that a key player gets injured for a certain amount of time that keeps them out of meaningful action.

After Baltimore’s crushing 20-19 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have good news on the injury front to report, as he said that both offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are expected out for multiple weeks.

“…A couple injury notes. Mekari, Pat Mekari has a hand issue. Could be a few weeks. And Marlon Humphrey has an issue. We’ll get an MRI, but it could be a while for Marlon. So, we’ll see.”

It was then reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Humphrey is “suspected” to be out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

If Rapoport’s sources are correct, the loss of Humphrey is yet another brutal blow to a Baltimore defensive unit that has already been decimated at multiple positions, especially in the secondary. They are already without cornerback Marcus Peters and safety DeShon Elliott for the season, and losing Humphrey would be another significant loss.

Mekari has been playing well at right tackle after the team has had to do some shuffling on their offensive line, but missed some time with a high-ankle sprain before his latest hand ailment. It’s likely that Tyre Phillips would fill in at right tackle for however long Mekari is absent for.