Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.

Following the team’s loss to Pittsburgh in Week 17, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave updates on multiple players, including offensive tackle Morgan Moses, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters. Harbaugh said that Moses looks like he escaped the game against the Steelers without a serious injury, as did the remainder of the team.

“Yes, it doesn’t look like any serious injuries. We got out of the game without anything serious to anybody, including Morgan [Moses].”

As for Campbell and Peters, Harbaugh said both have a chance to be options to play in Week 18 against Cincinnati.

“Yes, I do. I do. I think Calais [Campbell] and Marcus [Peters] both have a chance.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire