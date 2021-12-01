Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains when team learned DL Calais Campbell was concussed

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season. They have seen multiple players sidelined for multiple weeks, months, or even the entire year with different ailments. Defensive end Calais Campbell was one of the latest players to miss a game, as he was unable to suit up in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion.

On Monday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Campbell and what led to the star defensive end missing Week 12 against Cleveland.

“I don’t know when [exactly]. He was concussed in the game, but we didn’t know about it until, I don’t know, a day or two later. [That’s when] he had symptoms?” (SVP of Communications Chad Steele: “On Monday.”) “It was on Monday. His symptoms popped up on Monday. They were considered mild on Monday, but they just never cleared. It happened in the game at some point in time, [but] I’m not sure when. Calais [Campbell] maybe could let you know that. He might not even remember, because he didn’t feel anything until Monday when his symptoms came up, when it was reported.”

Campbell has been one of the more important players on the Ravens’ defensive line in 2021. In ten games this season, Campbell has 36 combined tackles, one fumble recovery and half of a sack. He also blocked a crucial field goal in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Campbell has made a living on stopping the run as well as being able to generate pressure from the inside. He is playing at an extremely high level, and is only adding onto what could be a Hall of Fame resumé. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman will look to make his return to the field sooner than later, and hopefully he has a speedy recovery.