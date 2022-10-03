Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains controversial fourth down decision in Week 4 vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills by the final score of 23-20 in Week 4 of the 2022 season, blowing a 17-point lead in the process. It’s the team’s second gut-wrenching loss of the year, as they blew a 21-point lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

One of the most controversial decisions of the contest was when Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh went for it on fourth down on the Buffalo two-yard line in a tie game with just over four minutes left in the contest. The try failed, and the Bills drove down the field to kick the game-winning field goal. When asked about the decision, Harbaugh explained his thought process, saying that he believed it gave them the best chance to win the game.

Coach Harbaugh on the decision to not kick a FG: pic.twitter.com/Rkapy4Ve5H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

