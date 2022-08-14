Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains absences of RB J.K. Dobbins, DL Justin Madubuike at Saturday’s practice

The Baltimore Ravens got back onto the practice field on Saturday after their 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason. They got a few players back from injuries, but there were two new absences in running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

After practice, head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media and answered a multitude of different questions. He was asked about both Dobbins and Madubuike, and provided an update on both. For Dobbins, Harbaugh made clear that his absence was a scheduled one.

“Yes, they were planning on these two days – today and tomorrow – kind of being an evaluation day based on the week of work. So, they went through whatever process they’re going through, [and] he [J.K. Dobbins] should be back Monday.”

Harbaugh then revealed that Madubuike has had migraine issues, and doesn’t want to mess around with that situation.

“Yes, he had a little headache problem, migraine deal, so we’re kind of working through that right now. You don’t mess around with those too much.”

