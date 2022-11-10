Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses performance of OLB Tyus Bowser in first game back from torn achilles

The Baltimore Ravens got a big victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, winning by the score of 27-13. Many key players contributed, but one made his debut following a long road to recovery after tearing his achilles in outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

Head coach John Harbaugh talked about the performance of Bowser after the contest, saying that he played the run well, and also did a great job in coverage.

“Right, Tyus [Bowser], exactly right. Tyus is such a versatile player; he had really good … He played the run well, first of all. You have to earn the right to rush the passer. Then, he rushed the passer; he didn’t have the sacks like we’re talking about, but he pressured Andy [Dalton], he made him move around, pushed the pocket a few times. Then also, he does a great job in coverage, too. We drop him out a lot of times, which creates some of those pressure games where we’re able to run and freeing up the back because he’s forcing a lineman to handle those picks. He’s either covering guys man-to-man [or] he’s jumping crossing routes coming across the field. Tyus is a very versatile player that way, and that’s how he played.”

