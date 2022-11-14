Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses recent surge from RB Kenyan Drake

The Baltimore Ravens needed a way to navigate through a long period of time without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards due to long-term knee injuries that the pair suffered before the 2021 season. They tried options such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell last year, but this year turned to other veterans such as Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis.

Drake has surged in recent weeks, leading to big workloads and big stat lines while filling in for Dobbins and Edwards. When asked about what’s contributing to the recent success of the veteran, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh mentioned multiple things, including the offensive line’s blocking but also how the running back is getting a feel for the way the schemes work.

“Like I said, I think the blocking is improving, obviously all the reads, all the things we do. We have some good scheme stuff, so give everybody credit; it’s a team effort. Also, he is getting a feel for the way that the schemes work, the footwork. We run a lot of different kind of mid-line footwork schemes that a lot of people don’t use. He’s getting a feel for where his feet are going to be, where his eyes are going to be, where the blocks are coming from, the different fronts sometimes, where those guys are lined up and how those plays are going to be blocked. He’s probably getting a better feel for all of that.”

