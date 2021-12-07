Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses role of WR Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens have a plethora of pass catching weapons on their roster. From wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Mark Andrews and everyone in between, there are no shortage of weapons for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball to.

One of those talented pass catches is wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The rookie made a massive impact over his first few games, but hasn’t seen as many targets during his last two contests. When discussing Bateman’s role, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh talked about how he’d like to see everyone more involved, but he doesn’t want to start chasing numbers.