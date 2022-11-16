Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses facing off against Panthers QB Baker Mayfield in Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens are slated to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the 2022 season. Baltimore currently stands at 6-3 on the year and are coming off of their bye week, while Carolina holds a 3-7 record after a big Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield would start against the Ravens in Week 11 due to P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain. When Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing off against Mayfield, Harbaugh said he has a lot of respect for the signal caller, saying the team will do everything they can to stop his strengths.

“Sure, [and] I’m sure it helps him [Baker Mayfield]. He’s had history with us, as well. So, [I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield. We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns – some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”

