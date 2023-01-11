Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses accusations of ‘dirty play’ in Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, pushing their final 2022 record to 10-7. Baltimore rested many key players in the game, and were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13.

After the game, Bengals players and fans took exception to how the Ravens played, accusing them of “dirty play”. When asked about the notion, head coach John Harbaugh said that his players played a “clean game”, mentioning that millions of fans watched the game and saw the same thing.

“I studied the game really closely, obviously. Anybody can, and it’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges, but I’m not going to get into that. I don’t get into that with other teams, nor about other teams – never have, never will.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire