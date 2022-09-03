Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses ILB Josh Ross making 53-man roster as UDFA

The Baltimore Ravens have had an eye for talent over the course of their franchise history. They add underrated free agents, find gems in the middle and late rounds of the draft, as well as have the ability to find diamonds in the rough once undrafted free agency begins.

The team has had an undrafted free agent make the team in 18-of-19 years. This year, the player was former Michigan inside linebacker Josh Ross, who impressed during the 2022 preseason and earned a spot on the final team. When head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Ross making the roster, he said that he earned it, making plays on both defense and special teams.

“He earned it. He earned it. He played really well – he played well on defense, he played well on special teams. He came in, he started off well. He just kind of kept the momentum going all through camp. So, in the games, he made plays. So, he earned his spot. The one thing, I told Jim [Harbaugh] like two or three days ago that he was going to make it. Then, Jim came out and made the announcement. _(laughter)So, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody.

