Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses early returns of hiring OC Todd Monken

The Baltimore Ravens hired former University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to take the same role within their organization. He replaced now-former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and is already making an impact before the 2023 season begins.

When asked about how the hire of Monken has paid off so far for the team, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh had nothing but glowing things to say about his new offensive coordinator. He said that he’s very involved and very hands on, and Monken in person is even better than the reports.

“Man, there’s nothing like the real thing, right? Seeing [offensive coordinator] Todd [Monken] in real life is even better than reports I would say. He’s a very good teacher. He does it in a very energetic kind of way, the way that we love to see around here. He’s just very relatable. He’s also a very detailed coach – especially in the passing game – but not just that: the protection, the run game, the quarterback reads, everything. He’s very involved, very hands on. Our coaches over the years have all been like that. Todd is unique in his way of doing it. You guys get a chance to see it. How can I describe it? You guys just watch it. What you see out there is what he is all the time. That’s his personality. It’s a great way to reach guys.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire