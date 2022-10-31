Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses importance of players stepping up in absence of WR Rashod Bateman, TE Mark Andrews in Week 8
The Baltimore Ravens have put together a 5-3 record over the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, including a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. They picked up the victory despite losing key players such as wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews over the course of the game, with others stepping up in their place.
“No doubt. Of course, to see Isaiah [Likely] step up, we saw it in training camp and preseason games, and ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay] has been doing it all year. ‘D-Rob’ [Demarcus Robinson] had a heck of a game; he came out and made some big plays for us getting up the sideline. ‘Duv’ did it, not just in the passing game, but the run game as well. I thought both running backs did a great job; all three running backs did a great job. It was a team effort; it was an all-around team effort.”