Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses ILB Roquan Smith picking up team’s defense

The Baltimore Ravens traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday before the trade deadline concluded. After trades, it’s important for the players involved to pick up the team’s playbook in a rapid manner, putting in the work to get caught up.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Smith picking up the defense in his first week in Baltimore. Harbaugh said the two-time All-Pro will be ready to roll, relaying his excitement about the newest addition to the roster.

“He’ll be ready to roll.” Coach Harbaugh on Roquan picking up the defense: pic.twitter.com/Rnm6ng5X41 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2022

“He’s doing well. I talked to him as a matter of fact yesterday walking out of the building. He’s pretty excited; I think he’s close. It’s just a matter of when he comes off, and then we’ll start working with him as soon as the docs and [head certified athletic trainer] Adrian [Dixon] take him off, and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] puts him onto [the roster] to practice.”

It’s going to be really interesting to see the defensive game plan now that Smith is part of it. Smith, combined with fellow linebackers Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, and Malik Harrison, will look to wreak havoc on the opposing quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire