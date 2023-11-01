Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses field conditions in Week 8 vs. Cardinals

“It’s the players’ responsibility to kind of work on that as much as they can. You can’t really overthink it from a play-calling standpoint. You have to account for it with the cleats and the guys understanding that in situations. There were a couple of rain games [yesterday]; Wasn’t the Pittsburgh game rainy and stormy? So, you just have to keep your feet underneath yourself as an athlete. Our guys did a good job for the most part. There were a few plays where we slipped, no doubt. It’s a different kind of grass. They bring it in. It’s nice. It was [a] good, safe field, but it’s a little slicker. [In London] we had the Tottenham [Hotspur] practice field [which] was way slicker than that, so that was good practice for us, on a slick field. They adjusted [to] it from Wednesday to Thursday, so that’s something that you talk to your guys about, and a few guys changed their shoes and things like that. But that’s something you really do have to think about. It’s very important to have good footing.”