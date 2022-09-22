Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses status of QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season. They’ve split their opening two games of the year, with a win coming in Week 1 against the New York Jets while they dropped their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was spotted with an arm sleeve during practice. After the session, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation, and didn’t seem concerned in the slightest about Jackson’s availability for Sunday.

"Just a normal course of the season thing. Lamar practiced today, he'll be playing Sunday." Coach Harbaugh on Lamar's arm sleeve: pic.twitter.com/keiTSc6ore — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 21, 2022

“Yes, it’s just a normal course of the season-type thing. He practiced today. He’ll play; he’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Jackson appears to potentially have hit his arm on the helmet of a Dolphins defender in Week 2, possibly prompting the sleeve at practice. Harbaugh appears confident that his star quarterback will be available on Sunday when the team faces off against the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire