Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses what addition of CB Kyle Fuller does for Baltimore’s secondary

The Baltimore Ravens added to their secondary in a big way this offseason, signing Marcus Williams as well as drafting multiple playmakers such as Kyle Hamilton, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams. However, the team wasn’t done there, as they agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller to add quality depth to their cornerback room.

Baltimore kicked off their first session of voluntary organized team activities last week, and multiple members of the organization spoke to the media. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about what the addition of Fuller will do for the team’s secondary and how he’ll find snaps in such a deep positional group. Harbaugh went into detail about the player that Fuller is, complimenting his abilities while also discussing how he feels about the secondary.