Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses what WR Odell Beckham Jr. can bring to offense

“Oh, yes, we talked. You talk about … In terms of philosophically, or how you’re going to try to build the offense … Then with that, the details come in and how you structure the plays and things like that. It’s not going to be anything that’s going to be, ‘Oh, we have Odell [Beckham Jr.]; now we’re going to run this play.’ It’s how you fit all the pieces together within the concept. So, we’ve got the concepts that are good for Lamar, are good for our offensive line, are good for our [running] backs, good for our tight ends and good for this receiving room that we’re building as best we can. And then you place guys – even day to day, week to week – in those spots. ‘What route is he going to be running today? How are we going to try to open him up against this defense or the coverage that we think they’re going to play? What’s the best matchup that we can find?’ That’s just day-to-day football stuff that you do. When you have a player like this, it makes it more fun; it gives you more options. And of course, a quarterback like Lamar [Jackson], that even makes it better. So, that’s fun for a coach.”