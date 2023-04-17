Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses what WR Odell Beckham Jr. can bring to offense
The Baltimore Ravens added much-needed veteran wide receiver help when they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $18 million, with $15 million in guarantees.
Beckham had an introductory press conference on Thursday, where he, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh were asked a plethora of questions. When Harbaugh was asked about what Beckham can bring to the team’s offense, the head coach gushed about the wideout, mentioning his vast array of skills that he brings to the table on a week-to-week basis.
“Oh, yes, we talked. You talk about … In terms of philosophically, or how you’re going to try to build the offense … Then with that, the details come in and how you structure the plays and things like that. It’s not going to be anything that’s going to be, ‘Oh, we have Odell [Beckham Jr.]; now we’re going to run this play.’ It’s how you fit all the pieces together within the concept. So, we’ve got the concepts that are good for Lamar, are good for our offensive line, are good for our [running] backs, good for our tight ends and good for this receiving room that we’re building as best we can. And then you place guys – even day to day, week to week – in those spots. ‘What route is he going to be running today? How are we going to try to open him up against this defense or the coverage that we think they’re going to play? What’s the best matchup that we can find?’ That’s just day-to-day football stuff that you do. When you have a player like this, it makes it more fun; it gives you more options. And of course, a quarterback like Lamar [Jackson], that even makes it better. So, that’s fun for a coach.”