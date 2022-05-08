Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses situation surrounding S Chuck Clark

The Baltimore Ravens have invested heavily in their safety room during the 2022 offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal while also selecting Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Those two will ideally pair with Chuck Clark, Tony Jefferson II, Geno Stone and others to form an extremely deep group at their position.

Despite how the room looks on paper at the moment, there have been rumblings that Clark could potentially be unhappy and look for a move elsewhere. When Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation, he talked about how much he loved Clark and expressed that the safety is a big part of the team.

“Everybody’s role is what it is. That’s why, as a coach, you’re so excited about … The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles. I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety. So, to me, Chuck [Clark] is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here. I’m not going to worry about all the other stuff. The other stuff is the other stuff. It’s part of pro football, I understand it. But I love Chuck Clark, I love the way he plays, and I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”

In an ideal world, Clark would stay a member of the Ravens and play in tandem with Hamilton and Williams. However, after a cryptic tweet and rumors of potentially unhappiness could mean that the safety requests to be traded, in which case it could be best that both parties move on. Clark is a big part of what Baltimore does on defense and would be a big loss, and it seems clear that Harbaugh wants him to stick around as a member of the Ravens.