Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses S Chuck Clark showing up for OTAs amid rumors

The Baltimore Ravens held their second session of voluntary organized team activities on Wednesday, with many players in attendance. However, since the practices are optional it’s not surprising when some players decide to opt-out.

One player many wouldn’t have blamed for missing voluntary workouts is Ravens safety Chuck Clark. Baltimore signed former Saints safety Marcus Williams in free agency and drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. There have been rumblings of Clark’s unhappiness for what could be a few reasons, so if he wasn’t present it wouldn’t have been a surprise to some. However, Clark did show up to OTAs, showing that he’s still a very big leader on the team.

Following practice, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke with members of the media. One of the questions asked was about Clark’s attendance at practice, and Harbaugh said that the veteran safety didn’t want to miss OTAs.

“It’s Chuck [Clark]. It’s Chuck. He didn’t want to miss OTAs [organized team activities]; that’s something that was important to him, and he came in here on Tuesday ready to go and in great shape, and [he] picked up right where he left off. He just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark – running the defense. So, it’s not surprising at all.”

Clarks playmaking ability on the field puts him as one of the most versatile safeties in the NFL. During his five seasons with the Ravens, Clark has started in 46 of 79 games, accumulating 283 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks. If Clark is in the Baltimore secondary in 2022 it will only benefit the team moving forward.