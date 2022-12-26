Ravens HC John Harbaugh coy about status of Lamar Jackson: ‘We’ll just have to see’

The first time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens squared off, quarterback Lamar Jackson was out with a knee injury. That same knee injury has his status up in the air for this week’s rematch with the Steelers. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked if Jackson would practice this week and Harbaugh gave nothing away about the potential future of Jackson.

The Ravens have already secured a spot in the playoffs and with only two games left could be tempted to leave Jackson on the bench another week and play him in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When these two teams squared off three weeks ago, the Steelers defense put up little resistance and even after backup Tyler Huntley went down with an injury, the Ravens just kept running all over the Steelers defense.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday night vs. the Steelers: “We just have to see.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

