Ravens HC John Harbaugh comments on offense’s lack of rhythm during Week 10 loss to Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty go wrong during their Week 10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. On offense, the team had major struggles adjusting to an aggressive Miami defense, and on the defensive side of the ball Baltimore gave up multiple big plays when it mattered.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about what he attributed the offense’s lack of rhythm to in regards to the team snapping the ball with very little time on the play clock. Harbaugh mentioned crowd noise as well as handling blitzes as reasons.

“I agree with that. It was hard to get first downs. So, it’s hard to get a rhythm when you can’t get started. You know, too many times we didn’t get started, too many three-and-outs. And there was some crowd noise and things like that in terms of communication. And sometimes you have to handle blitzes and put plays together that are a little more complicated. That’s no excuse. We just didn’t handle it well. They were blitzing us, and we have to handle it better. And that’s on us as coaches.”

The Dolphins ran a huge amount of blitzes during the game, with Baltimore players and coaches mentioning Cover Zero in their postgame press conferences. The team must be able to handle blitzes better so they can have an easier time on offense, as they were surprised by what Miami did on defense throughout Thursday night.